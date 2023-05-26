3 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs To Wait For This Year In India

Here we have explained above the upcoming 7-seater SUVs that are expected to launch this year in India

The seven-seater SUV segment will see the arrival of a trio of brand new models in the coming months and here we have explained about them:

1. 7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen India unveiled the all-new C3 Aircross a few weeks ago and it will be available in five- and seven-seater configurations. The midsize SUV will be powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine developing around 110 PS and 190 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and no automatic transmission will be offered at launch.

Thus, it will compete squarely against 115 PS 1.5L NA petrol engine equipped Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos; 115 PS 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol equipped VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq; and 105 PS 1.5L mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol mill featured Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Citroen C3 Aircross apparently has several cost-cutting measures implemented and is expected to carry competitive pricing even for the three-row variant, which boasts a removable third row. It will be underpinned by the same CMP platform as its sibling the C3 compact hatchback and features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2. Tata Safari Facelift:

Before the end of this calendar year, Tata Motors is expected to launch the heavily updated version of the Safari in the domestic market and it will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The facelifted Safari will come with a thoroughly revised front fascia boasting new pair of headlamps, bumper and bonnet.

The alloy wheels will also be brand new and the interior will get some updates as well. As for the performance, the 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm will be retained while an all-new 1.5L DI turbo petrol unit will join the lineup for the first time.

3. New-Gen Nissan X-Trail:

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail was showcased last year in India and its road testing commenced a few months ago. The seven-seater will more likely be offered in its e-power guise upon arrival later this year or in early 2024.