3 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs From Maruti, Hyundai & Toyota

The 7-seater SUV segment will see the entry of new players from Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota

The popularity of the 7-seater SUV segment has grown multifold in the Indian market and it is reflected in the sales figures as well. This comes down to the practicality and road presence that these three-row vehicles have to offer. Some of the latest products like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N are in high demand and command a very long waiting period. In line with this, three new 7-seater SUVs are scheduled for a debut in India soon. Let’s have a look at the details of the 3 upcoming 7-seater SUVs.

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Initially launched in 2021, the Hyundai Alcazar is due for a mid-life update and earlier it was expected to launch around mid-2024. However, due to the unsold inventory of the current model, the launch has been delayed and now, the facelift will likely be launched around the festive season.

Spotted testing multiple times in India, the 3-row SUV will carry a similar design to the Creta Facelift which will be in line with the brand’s latest design direction. Inside the cabin, we expect the familiar dual-screen layout from the Creta Facelift with an updated dashboard and new feature additions. The powertrain will remain the same including the 1.5 litre CRDi diesel and 1.5 litre tGDi petrol engines.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara-Based 7-Seater SUV

Codenamed Y17, the new 7-seater SUV from Maruti Suzuki is expected to debut in the year 2025. The four-wheeler will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform which also underpins the Grand Vitara.

The overall length of the SUV will go up in comparison to its 5-seater counterpart to accommodate the 3rd-row seats and a decent amount of boot space. Under the hood, the Grand Vitara-based 7-seater SUV will likely carry forward the existing 1.5 litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5 litre 3-cylinder strong hybrid engines.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-Based 7-Seater SUV

Much like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrdyder will also get a 7-seater version. Expected to be launched around the same timeline as the Grand Vitara 7-seater, the 3-row version of the Hyryder will be based on the familiar Global C platform and will sport a longer stance to accommodate the 3rd-row seats. Similarly, the powertrain will also be carried forward from the regular 5-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder.