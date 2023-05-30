3 Upcoming 7-Seater MPVs Launching In India – Key Details

MPVs are the way to go for car buyers looking for a family vehicle. While the Indian market already has some very practical offerings, three new MPVs are slated for a launch in the future

The MPV segment is growing at a rapid pace in India, all thanks to the practicality these vehicles have on offer. Practical cabin space, comfortable seating coupled with an attractive price tag makes these MPVs a perfect choice for family usage. In spite of the rising popularity of SUVs in the country, MPVs are still selling in good numbers. This is one of the reasons why car manufacturers are eager to introduce new MPV models in the market. So, let’s have a look at the upcoming family MPVs launching in India in 2023.

1. Maruti Suzuki Engage

Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti Suzuki Engage will be the new flagship model in the brand’s line-up. The launch of the premium MPV is scheduled for July 2023 and it will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa dealership chain. Talking about the four-wheeler, everything ranging from the TNGA-C platform and powertrain to features will be a straight lift-off from the Innova Hycross.

The exterior design may receive minor changes while the interiors will remain more or less the same, except for the replaced Suzuki logo. The 2.0 litre NA petrol engine and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid unit will be a part of the powertrain package.

2. Toyota MPV

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which goes by the name Rumion could be launched in the Indian market. For reference, Toyota already sells Rumion in South Africa. Some media reports claim that the Rumion will likely be launched in the second half of 2023 with a different name.

The overall package is more or less the same as Ertiga, however, changes are expected in terms of design, such as a new front grille, new interior colour theme and upholstery and tweaked variant line-up amongst others. The seven-seater MPV will draw power from the familiar 1.5 litre K15C engine, putting out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the new-gen Kia Carnival will go by the name KA4 in the Indian market. This is the fourth generation model of the premium MPV and it was globally launched in the year 2021. Talking about the changes, the upcoming four-wheeler gets an all-new platform, making it longer than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase.

The design gets a major step up as it gets some SUVish touch with the brand’s typical Tiger Nose grille upfront. Internationally, the car is available in 7, 9 and 11-seater configurations. Under the hood, the current 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque will continue to power the India-spec model.