3 Upcoming 400-450 cc Bikes This Month In India – RE To Triumph

In the month of October 2023, Royal Enfield, Bajaj/Triumph and Aprilia are expected to launch new motorcycles ranging in the 400 cc to 450 cc segment. Here we have brought you all the dope:

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 has been on the radar for a long time and its market debut is expected to happen towards the end of this month or in early November. The dual-purpose adventure tourer will become the first 450 cc offering from the brand and it will be powered by a brand new 452 cc liquid-cooled engine.

It will develop a maximum power output of close to 40 bhp and will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The equipment list will comprise a circular LED headlamp, a transparent windscreen, an LED tail lamp, LED winkers, split seats, a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth and navigation, a wide handlebar, etc.

It will be suspended on upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension while the braking duties will be handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It will feature 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels running on block pattern tyres. It is expected to cost around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Triumph Scrambler 400X:

Triumph Motorcycles introduced the Speed 400 a while ago and it has been well received by customers. The Scrambler 400X debuted alongside the Speed 400 in the UK as well as India and its launch will happen by the middle of this month. It is heavily influenced by the design of its bigger siblings, the Triumph Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200.

It will use the same 398 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine found in the Speed 400 but will have a higher ground clearance and seat height, longer wheelbase and larger front wheel to suit off-road riding requirements.

3. Aprilia RS 457:

The Aprilia RS 457 made its global debut in Misano before its showcase at the Indian MotoGP round. The faired supersport, produced in India, derives power from a 457 cc parallel-twin kicking out around 47 bhp and it could be priced around Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) to compete against the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Yamaha R3.