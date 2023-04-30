3 Upcoming 350-450 CC Royal Enfield Bikes This Year In India

Royal Enfield will more likely launch as many as three 350-450 cc motorcycles in the remaining months of this year

The Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to bring in as many as three new motorcycles in the coming months and here we have explained about all of them:

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 Based Bobber:

Royal Enfield has been working on a single-seater version of the Classic 350 for the domestic market and it has already been spotted testing on public roads already. It will come with white-walled tyres giving a vintage look while the handlebars could be positioned a bit higher. It will likely get new colour schemes and graphics to differentiate itself from the regular model.

It will use the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC engine developing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission. The bobber with cantilever seating and exposed rear fender will compete against Jawa 42 bobber and Jawa Perak. It will more likely launch in the coming months.

2. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

One of the highly anticipated launches from Royal Enfield currently is the Bullet 350. It has been the entry-level model for years with a tremendous success rate in garnering high-volume sales. The test mules of the new generation Bullet 350 have been caught multiple times over the last year or so and it could arrive in the coming months as well.

It must be noted that the heavily revised Bullet will boast a new double cradle chassis and the same 349 cc engine from the Classic 350. In addition, it could undercut the Hunter 350 in pricing and will retain its spot as the most affordable from the brand. It could become a less fancier and stripped-down version of the existing Classic.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will reportedly debut in the second half of this calendar year in India. It will be the first model in the all-new 450 cc range that will give rise to at least five motorcycles in the future. The dual-purpose adv will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411 and will feature a new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine.

It will compete directly against KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS and others. Some of the highlights are an all-digital cluster, all LED lighting, USD front forks, offset monoshock rear suspension, a new frame, a dual-channel ABS system (probably switchable ABS) and Tripper Navigation system.