3 Times More Kia Seltos Sold Than MG Hector In September 2019

In September 2019, as many as 7,754 units of the Seltos SUV were sold, while the MG Hector could find only 2,608 buyers in spite of a strong initial demand

The Kia Seltos and the MG Hector have to be the two of the most successful SUVs of recent times. Both these models bring a lot of likeable bits to the table and impress in some way or the other. While the Kia Seltos was launched a few months after the MG Hector, it looks like the new SUV has impressed the SUV buyers more than the Chinese-origin MG Hector.

In September 2019, the Kia Seltos found almost three times more buyers than the MG Hector. While the Seltos sold 7,754 units, the Hector could sell only 2,608 copies. Also, it looks like the Seltos has managed to have a detrimental effect on the demand for the Hector as the bookings for the Baojun 530-based SUV have been re-opened. Earlier, the demand for the SUV was so high that the bookings were closed till next year.

The Kia Seltos has been on sale in three engine variants – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces a maximum power of 115 PS and a peak torque of 144 Nm.

It is available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT option. The diesel engine offers 115 PS and 250 Nm. It is on sale with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

The range-topping 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine offers 140 PS and 242 Nm and comes wit 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission options. The Seltos is the second SUV in its segment, after the costlier Jeep Compass, to come with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The Kia Seltos comes with features like an electric sunroof, a BOSE music system, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, 360-degree camera with front parking sensors and connected apps suite. There’s also a wireless smartphone charging pod and multi-drive modes with selectable terrain-response system on offer.