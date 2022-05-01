3 Tata Punch Rivals To Launch In India – From Hyundai, Kia, Citroen

The compact SUV segment will see the entry of three new models within the next few years, the details of which are provided here

In the Indian car market, SUVs have become extremely popular these days. Compact SUVs, in particular, are enjoying strong demand among buyers, and a few new models are expected to enter this segment soon. One of these is scheduled to go on sale in the coming months, and the other two will arrive later.

The first of these forthcoming models will be Citroen C3, which was officially unveiled in India last year. It will be underpinned by the CMP architecture of Stellantis, and it will be 3.98-metres in length. The tall ground clearance of 180mm and black plastic cladding all around give it a very muscular design overall.

Citroen C3 is speculated to be available with a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol engine could be offered as well. It is expected to launch by mid-2023, and it will likely have extremely aggressive pricing, putting it in direct competition with Tata Punch.

Hyundai is also planning to add a new compact SUV to its ranger, which will sit below Venue. This forthcoming model, codenamed Ai3, is scheduled to arrive by 2023. No specifics about it are available at the moment, but speculation suggests that it will share its architecture with the brand’s entry-level hatchback – Santro.

Kia is planning to launch a compact electric SUV in India, codenamed AY, which will arrive by 2025. It won’t be based on a bespoke platform, but rather on a common architecture for EVs and ICE cars. Said platform will also spawn a petrol-powered compact crossover, which will likely arrive before the electric version.

These forthcoming compact crossovers by Hyundai and Kia will be priced extremely aggressively in the Indian market, likely in the same range as Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Punch. Their mechanical specifications are a complete mystery, but both models will likely have the same engine opinions on offer.