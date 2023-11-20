3 Soon To Be Launched New Compact SUVs In India

Here we have explained about the three new compact SUVs that are waiting to launch in India in the 2024 calendar year

The Compact SUV is one of the highest-selling segments in the market and that explains why it is crowded with so many products from almost every manufacturer. In order to have the major share of the pie, manufacturers will have to update their products or launch new ones and here we have 3 such products that will be launched soon in India.

We have new vehicles launching every now and then but somehow the updates from the compact SUV segment manage to grab more eyeballs and this article is sure to bring joy to many of them.

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The Kia Sonet is getting its first official facelift ever since its launch and this should help it climb up the sales ladder. At the front, it gets a new three-tier LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a more muscular bonnet, and black chrome inserts. The side profile remains the same except for the newly designed alloy wheels and at the rear, you will find the LED taillights connected by a light bar and slightly redesigned bumpers.

The feature list is expected to be longer than before and with respect to safety, it gets 6 airbags as standard along with ABS and EBD. The higher variants may benefit from the ADAS suite of features as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue already offers it on some of its models. Mechanically, it is expected to continue with the same powertrains which are a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price is expected to be slightly higher than the current model which sells at Rs 7.79 Lakh for the base model right now.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The second-generation XUV300 will be launched next year and this time it is expected to go through a major overhaul with respect to the exterior, interior and features. At the front, the headlamp and DRL design are inspired by its bigger brother, the XUV700, and at the rear, it gets newly designed LED taillights that get the connected LED treatment.

The feature list will also be updated with the inclusion of wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS safety technology. Mechanically most of it will remain the same and the 3 engines – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The base model will be slightly higher than the current price tag it carries of Rs 7.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), but we hope the higher variants will be priced right this time around.

3. Toyota Taisor:

The Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and just like the previous models in the partnership, we expect the overall design to remain mostly the same with some minor changes at the front. The interiors are expected to be feature-rich with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, auto climate control, and also come with a comprehensive safety package with six airbags.

Under the hood, it will retain the same powertrains – a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces 90bhp of power and 113Nm of torque and comes equipped with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox, and a 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol engine that produces 100bhp of power and 147Nm of torque which is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter with paddle shifters.