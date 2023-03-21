4 Soon-Launching SUVs That Are Already Spied – Mahindra, Honda & Kia

Honda will launch its midsize SUV in the second half of this year while the facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to arrive in late 2023

Besides the arrival of the Honda midsize SUV and the updated Kia Seltos, we do expect Mahindra to introduce the five-door version of the Thar later this calendar year. Just a while ago, Mahindra launched the XUV400 electric SUV and it will more likely bring in the Bolero Neo Plus this year as well while the debut of the five-door Thar could be hosted during the festive season:

1. Honda Midsize SUV:

One of the hotly anticipated launches of this year is undoubtedly the midsize five-seater from Honda. It has been spied on more than a couple of times in India and will be based on the same platform as the fifth generation City, which received a midlife facelift recently. It will be equipped with the same 1.5L NA petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The updated Kia Seltos has been spied already and it will get a redesigned front fascia amongst a host of other visual changes. The interior will also get its change of updates while a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm will be added to the lineup.

3. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar has already been caught testing multiple times on public roads. It is based on the same ladder frame chassis as the Scorpio N and will be bigger than the existing three-door Thar offering more practicality. It will be powered by a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine with MT and AT options. An RWD variant could also be sold judging by the test prototypes.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

After a brief absence, spy images of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus emerged on the internet recently suggesting that it could be launched later this year. It could be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 120 PS. It will be based on the regular Bolero Neo but with an updated rear end. It will be available in multiple seating layouts.