3 Soon Launching Royal Enfield Bikes In India – All Main Details

Royal Enfield is ready with three new motorcycles for the Indian market, which will hit Indian roads in 2025

Royal Enfield has launched three new motorcycles in the Indian market in the form of Guerrilla 450, Bear 650 and Goan Classic 350. Now, it is expected to launch three more motorcycles soon in the Indian market. The Chennai-based brand showcased the Classic 650 Twin and Scram 440 at the Motoverse 2024 in Goa. It also unveiled a new colour scheme for the Guerrilla 450 at the three-day-long event.

Royal Enfield will not be participating in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Hence, the company is believed to be launching the new products in a phased-wise manner throughout the next year. In this piece, we will talk about all three upcoming RE motorcycles in detail.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin:

The Classic 650 Twin had its global debut at the EICMA 2024 in Italy. It shares several elements with the Shotgun 650 in the form of chassis, swingarm and sub-frame. However, the Classic 650 takes design inspiration from the Classic 350 which has been Royal Enfield’s best-selling product for so many years. Some of the notable features in the motorcycle are a circular LED headlamp, semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper Navigation, dual-channel ABS and many more.

Mechanically, it is powered by the 648cc parallel-twin engine which belts out top power of 46.3 bhp and peak torque of 52.3 Nm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The Classic 650 Twin is offered with a single seat as standard while the pillion seat can be purchased as an aftermarket accessory.

2. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 New Colour:

Royal Enfield unveiled a new Piex Bronze colour option for the Guerrilla 450 at the Motoverse 2024. This colourway will only be introduced with the mid-level Dash trim. In addition, there will also be a coloured speedometer on offer with the Dash variant. For those asking, the Piex Bronze colour is already available with the Guerrilla 450 in Australia. Apart from the new colour, the motorcycle remains unchanged visually and mechanically.

3. Royal Enfield Scram 440:

The Scram 440 debuted at the Motoverse 2024 and it is learnt that it will be replacing the Scram 411 in India. It flaunts a round LED headlamp upfront and an LED tail-lamp cluster at the rear. Most of the styling of the Scram 411 has been kept intact to keep its aura alive. The primary highlight of the Scram 440 is the semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation pod and switchable dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield has developed a new 443cc single-cylinder air-cooled LS440 engine from the Scram 411’s powertrain. The company achieved this feat by enhancing the bore length by 3mm, which has resulted in the new 443cc engine churning out more power and torque. The engine will come with a 6-speed transmission.