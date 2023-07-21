3 Soon Launching New Hero Bikes In India – 125 cc To 440 cc

Hero will bring in a raft of new motorcycles and scooters over the next two years but here we only have the soon-launching motorcycles in the spotlight

Hero MotoCorp has been on a roll lately as it recently launched the Harley-Davidson X440, updated version of the Xtreme 160R and the Xtreme 200S 4V. It is currently working on a number of motorcycles including the flagship ones powered by a 420 cc liquid-cooled engine and entry-level models.

A whole new range utilising the X400’s underpinnings will also come to life. Here we have brought you a lowdown of the three soon-launching motorcycles from Hero:

1. Hero Karizma XMR 210:

The new generation Hero Karizma XMR 210 was showcased at a dealer meet a few months ago. It takes design inspiration from the old model and will likely be powered by a new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing over 25 bhp. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission. We can expect Hero to price the all-new Karizma competitively against its rivals.

The fully faired supersport will take on Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Yamaha R15 V4. It will be equipped with features such as an all-digital cluster, telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, clip-on handlebars, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, etc. It will be suspended on a trellis frame signalling that it will have sporty handling characteristics. It will go on sale in the coming months.

2. Hero 440 cc Motorcycle:

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world is currently working on launching a new motorcycle based on the Harley-Davidson X440. It will reportedly be influenced by the Yamaha MT-01 power cruiser. It will go on sale around March 2024 and expect it to be priced aggressively. It will use the same 440 cc oil-cooled engine developing 27 bhp and 38 Nm.

3. Hero 125 cc Motorcycle:

To compete with TVS Raider 125, Hero has a sporty 125 cc commuter in the pipeline and it could be launched within the next 12 months in India. Spy images indicate that it is almost production ready with a sleek front end, muscular fuel tank, split seats and angular headlights with integrated LED turn signals. It will be powered by a 125 cc engine, which could produce higher power and torque compared to the unit found in entry-level Hero commuters.