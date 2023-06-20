3 Soon Launching Mahindra SUVs You Should Know About

Mahindra XUV300 facelift and five-door Thar will more likely be launched in early 2024 in India

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift and the five-door Mahindra Thar are expected to go on sale early next year while the Bolero Neo Plus could be introduced later this year. Here we have explained about all the key details:

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted version of the XUV300 will likely reach showrooms in early 2024 with a redesigned front fascia and a rear end taking inspiration from the XUV700. The 1.2L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engines will be carried over while the AMT transmission could be replaced by a torque converter unit.

2. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door version of the Thar has been one of the highly anticipated launches from the homegrown SUV maker. It will have larger proportions than the existing three-door model and it will accommodate more occupants. In addition, the five-door Mahindra Thar will also be more practical with increased trunk space.

The exterior will be similar to the regular model with tall pillars, upright body panels, muscular wheel arches and a flat roofline. As for the performance, a 2.2L turbo mHawk diesel and a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine will be utilised. Expect the powertrains to develop more power and torque as it will have a higher kerb weight.

It will be based on the same ladder frame platform as the Scorpio N and will come with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The features list will largely resemble the three-door Mahindra Thar and new equipment could also be part of the package. It will compete against five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra has been testing the Bolero Neo Plus for several months on public roads. It is basically the rebranded version of the TUV300 Plus and features the same front end design as the existing Bolero Neo. It will more likely be offered in multiple seating configurations including seven and nine seats. Expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could be introduced before the end of this calendar year. It might derive power from a 2.2L diesel engine, capable of producing around 130 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque.