3 Soon-Launching Hyundai Creta Rivals You Should Know

The upcoming Hyundai Creta rivals that we have explained here are Kia Seltos facelift, Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda midsize SUV

The midsize SUV segment has been tremendously received by customers and over the last few years, its popularity has only grown to a huge degree. Here we have covered the three upcoming midsize SUVs that will take on the segment-leading Hyundai Creta and others, and we do expect them to launch soon in India:

1. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos will reportedly be launched by the middle of this year and it will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a more feature-packed interior with the presence of technologies like ADAS. It will be equipped with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to launch later this year or in early 2024 in India. It will draw design cues from the C3 hatchback and the interior will be more upmarket. It will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes and it will have an overall length of around 4.2 metres. It could be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine developing 110 hp. Both five- and seven-seater configurations will be available.

3. Honda Midsize SUV:

The midsize SUV from Honda’s stable will make its global debut by the middle of this calendar year before going on sale in India. It will sit on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and will have its design heavily inspired by the global crop of Honda SUVs. It will be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine.

It will share the features list and likely interior with its midsize sedan sibling but a new electronic architecture meant a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six airbags, automatic climate control, ADAS-based driver assistive and safety tech, sunroof, wireless charger, etc are of high possibilities.

While the other two aforementioned SUVs won’t feature a strong hybrid powertrain, the e:HEV technology from City will help the Honda midsize SUV to compete squarely against Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with high mileage characteristics.