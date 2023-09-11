3 Soon Launching 7-Seater SUVs To Wait For – Mahindra To Tata

As many as three 7-seater SUVs are launching in India very soon and here we have given you all the key details

Here we have explained about three seven-seater SUVs that are launching soon in India as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Citroen are looking to make a mark during this festive season.

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the Bolero Neo Plus later this month in India. It has already been spotted testing multiple times and will likely be available in seven- and nine-seater configurations. The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be positioned below the Scorpio Classic in the brand’s lineup and will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine.

It could be paired with a manual transmission only and the exterior will essentially be the facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus. It will be underpinned by a ladder frame and will be a rear-wheel drive SUV.

2. Tata Safari Facelift:

The updated version of the Tata Nexon will be launched on September 14, 2023 while the facelifted Safari and Harrier will debut before the end of this calendar year. Both midsize SUVs will draw design inspiration from the Harrier EV concept and will get a thoroughly revised front fascia while the cabin will gain a number of updates as well. The existing 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine will continue to produce 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen India unveiled the C3 Aircross a few months ago and its official reservations will commence by the middle of this month in India. The official price announcement will happen sometime next month. The Citroen C3 Aircross will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, etc.

It will be retailed in five- and seven-seater configurations and it will carry more than 90 per cent local content. The 7-seater Citroen C3 Aircross allows for the removal of the third row of seats and it can be flat folded too if required, enabling a boot volume of 511 litres. It will be underpinned by the CMP platform and will feature a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, kicking out 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission only at least initially.