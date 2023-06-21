3 Popular Tata Cars To Get Big Updates Inside & Out This Year

2023 Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari facelifts will get a more premium interior boasting a host of new features; all known details so far explained below

Tata Motors is currently working on a trio of facelifts for the Indian market and all of them will be introduced in the coming months. The Nexon facelift is expected to be the first one to arrive around August while the market launch of the updated Harrier and Safari will more likely happen in September and October respectively.

The Tata Nexon is currently the best-selling SUV in the country and it was first introduced in 2017. In early 2020, the compact SUV received a major update and the upcoming facelift marks the second big revision and Tata will implement an assortment of changes inside and out. Judging by the spy images, the exterior takes plenty of inspiration from the Curvv concept.

As for the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari, they are heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept, which was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year alongside the Curvv. It must be noted that the production versions of the Curvv and the Harrier EV are expected to reach dealerships next year and thus, Tata has a busy schedule ahead.

Besides the exterior, the interior of the upcoming Nexon, Harrier and Safari will gain huge updates. For instance, all three SUVs will feature a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo in the middle. The HVAC layout and other premium bits will also be inspired by the Curvv as a design patent indicates that two toggling switches and a touch control panel will be available.

There will be buttons with haptic feedback above and below the toggle switches. The upper section gets controls for Sport mode, boot release, central locking, 360-degree camera, engine start/stop button, fog lamps, hazard lamps, etc. The climatic controls are enabled in the lower portion as both layers are distinguished but the temperature and blower controls are physical switches.

While the Harrier and Safari already feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with new UI and a seven-inch digital cluster, the same cannot be said for the Nexon. The facelift will eliminate the existing touchscreen and the console for a more premium unit. The gear lever as well as the EPB will be brand new in these upcoming models.