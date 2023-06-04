3 Popular Scooters Names Coming Back Soon – All Details

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter6

Three iconic scooter brands of yore are set to return to the Indian market, combining nostalgia and modern engineering in great packages

The Indian scooter market is witnessing a nostalgic revival as three iconic models make a comeback. Lambretta, LML Star, and Kinetic Luna, once beloved scooters from yesteryears, are set to reenter the Indian market. These legendary two-wheelers, known for their style, simplicity, and reliability, are making a comeback to cater to the growing demand for retro-inspired scooters.

1. Lambretta: A Timeless Classic

Lambretta, the Italian scooter brand that gained popularity in India during the 1960s, is set to make a grand comeback. With its timeless design and vintage charm, the Lambretta scooters evoke a sense of nostalgia among enthusiasts.

Lambretta 'G325 Special' Electric 2

The modern-day Lambretta models are expected to blend classic aesthetics with contemporary technology, offering a unique riding experience. The brand will introduce e-scooters in India, but the details have not been revealed yet. The brand’s return is poised to attract retro scooter lovers and those seeking a touch of elegance in their daily commute.

2. LML Star: Reliability and Simplicity

LML Star, another legendary name in the Indian scooter market, is making a comeback after a hiatus. LML (Lohia Machinery Limited) scooters were renowned for their robust build quality, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

lml star electric_

The new LML Star is an e-scooter, aimed to carry forward the legacy of its predecessors while incorporating modern features such as telescopic front suspension, monoshock rear suspension, digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and futuristic maxi-scooter styling. LML Star e-scooter will likely appeal to riders seeking a reliable and hassle-free commuting option with a touch of nostalgia.

3. Kinetic Luna: A Favourite Returns

Kinetic Luna, the iconic moped that captured the hearts of many Indian riders in the 1980s and 1990s, is set to make a comeback as well. Known for its lightweight construction, fuel efficiency, and ease of use, the Luna was a popular choice for daily commuting.

Kinetic Electric Luna

The revived Kinetic Luna – to be christened eLuna – will retain its characteristic simplicity, making them ideal for urban mobility. With an updated design and modern enhancements, Kinetic eLuna is likely to attract a new generation of riders looking for a practical and stylish mode of transportation.