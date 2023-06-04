3 Popular Scooters Names Coming Back Soon – All Details

Three iconic scooter brands of yore are set to return to the Indian market, combining nostalgia and modern engineering in great packages

The Indian scooter market is witnessing a nostalgic revival as three iconic models make a comeback. Lambretta, LML Star, and Kinetic Luna, once beloved scooters from yesteryears, are set to reenter the Indian market. These legendary two-wheelers, known for their style, simplicity, and reliability, are making a comeback to cater to the growing demand for retro-inspired scooters.

1. Lambretta: A Timeless Classic

Lambretta, the Italian scooter brand that gained popularity in India during the 1960s, is set to make a grand comeback. With its timeless design and vintage charm, the Lambretta scooters evoke a sense of nostalgia among enthusiasts.

The modern-day Lambretta models are expected to blend classic aesthetics with contemporary technology, offering a unique riding experience. The brand will introduce e-scooters in India, but the details have not been revealed yet. The brand’s return is poised to attract retro scooter lovers and those seeking a touch of elegance in their daily commute.

2. LML Star: Reliability and Simplicity

LML Star, another legendary name in the Indian scooter market, is making a comeback after a hiatus. LML (Lohia Machinery Limited) scooters were renowned for their robust build quality, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

The new LML Star is an e-scooter, aimed to carry forward the legacy of its predecessors while incorporating modern features such as telescopic front suspension, monoshock rear suspension, digital instrument console, alloy wheels, and futuristic maxi-scooter styling. LML Star e-scooter will likely appeal to riders seeking a reliable and hassle-free commuting option with a touch of nostalgia.

3. Kinetic Luna: A Favourite Returns

Kinetic Luna, the iconic moped that captured the hearts of many Indian riders in the 1980s and 1990s, is set to make a comeback as well. Known for its lightweight construction, fuel efficiency, and ease of use, the Luna was a popular choice for daily commuting.

The revived Kinetic Luna – to be christened eLuna – will retain its characteristic simplicity, making them ideal for urban mobility. With an updated design and modern enhancements, Kinetic eLuna is likely to attract a new generation of riders looking for a practical and stylish mode of transportation.