3 Popular Kia Cars To Get Big Updates Soon In India

Kia Seltos facelift will likely go on sale later this year and it could be followed by the heavily updated Sonet in early 2024

Kia India is expected to introduce the facelifted Seltos in the second half of this year while the updated Sonet will more likely arrive in early 2024. The new-gen Carnival could be on its way to India as well in the near future. Here we have explained about all the upcoming Kia models:

1. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The heavily revised version of the Seltos is believed to launch in India later this calendar year and it has already been caught testing in its regular and X Line guises. It will get a brand new front fascia except for the fog lamp section that will be carried over. The rear will also gain new tail lamps and bumper.

The interior will get its share of changes to ensure a thoroughly refreshed package as a panoramic sunroof, all-digital cluster, new rotary dial and AC controls will also be available along with upholstery changes. Accompanying the 1.5L petrol and diesel engines will be the all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Sonet is expected to make its debut towards the end of this year in the Southeast Asian markets. It will more likely be launched in the early parts of next year in India. It will get a host of revisions inside and out. The exterior will gain a redesigned grille section, bumper and headlamps.

It will also get updated tail lamps, newly designed alloy wheels and a new rear bumper. As for the performance, the existing 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine will likely continue. The sub-four-metre SUV is already a packed car in terms of equipment and the facelift could bring in more features to make it a more attractive proposition.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

At the 2023 Auto Expo in January, Kia showcased the KA4 concept, which spawned the latest generation Carnival globally. India is expected to get a brand-new MPV in the near future and it could be based on the KA4 concept. The existing 2.2L VGT four-cylinder diesel engine developing 200 PS and 440 Nm will more likely be retained.