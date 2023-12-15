3 Popular Compact SUVs Getting Facelifts In H1 2024 In India

The Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite will witness the launch of their respective facelifts in 2024

The launches of the facelifted Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite will happen in India next year and here we have brought you all the known info:

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300 will go on sale in early 2024 in India. It will get big revisions inside and out as it marks the first major update for the compact SUV since its market launch in 2019. The XUV300 facelift will continue to use the 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.

A new automatic transmission could join the lineup as well. The exterior will take inspiration from the XUV700 and the upcoming BE range showcased via concepts a while ago. The interior is expected to be a radical departure compared to the outgoing model as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital console, ADAS and much more are possibilities.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

Unveiled yesterday, the 2024 Kia Sonet will have its prices announced in January. It comes with a revised front fascia boasting a new grille section, new LED DRLs, an updated bumper, new fog lamps and a skid plate. Other visual highlights are new 16-inch alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, revised rear bumper, new Pewter Olive colour scheme, etc.

The interior has gained a new instrument cluster, a redesigned 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, six airbags as standard, ambient lighting, Bose audio, Level 1 ADAS, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, sunroof, adjustable headrests, leatherette seats and a lot more.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L four-cylinder NA petrol, the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol and 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engines are utilised. Transmission options are a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed DCT. The bookings for the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will commence on December 20 in India.

3. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

The facelifted Nissan Magnite will reportedly be introduced by the middle of 2024 with cosmetic updates on the outside and inside. The equipment list could be incorporated with new features but the existing powertrain lineup will continue.