3 New Toyota SUVs Waiting To Launch In India In 2025

Toyota is expected to launch the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser EV, and a mild-hybrid Fortuner in India next year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is on track to achieve record-breaking sales figures this year, fueled by its collaborations with Maruti Suzuki and its in-house passenger vehicle lineup. In this overview, we delve into three highly anticipated SUV launches from the Japanese automaker set to further solidify Toyota’s presence in the Indian market:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota is expected to launch the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder by mid-2025, aiming to rival popular models such as the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Citroën C3 Aircross, and Hyundai Alcazar. The upcoming SUV is anticipated to feature refreshed styling and improved equipment while likely retaining the existing 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong-hybrid petrol powertrain options.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV:

Toyota is preparing to unveil the Urban Cruiser EV at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in January. Pricing details for the UK market are expected by late 2025, with the Indian launch slated for the latter part of the year. The production for the Indian version will take place at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, alongside the e-Vitara.

The Urban Cruiser EV is set to feature two lithium-iron-phosphate battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh variant will come with a front-mounted motor delivering 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque. Opting for the larger 61 kWh battery increases power to 174 hp while maintaining the same torque.

Additionally, an all-wheel-drive configuration, available with the 61 kWh battery, incorporates a rear motor, boosting the combined output to 184 hp and 300 Nm. Measuring 4,285 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV outclasses the e-Vitara in size. Its design takes strong cues from the Urban SUV concept, which was showcased globally last year.

3. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV, already available in select global markets, pairs a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the 2.8L four-cylinder GD-series diesel engine. This combination enhances fuel efficiency, cuts emissions, and improves low-speed performance. Additionally, reports suggest that Toyota is developing the next-generation Fortuner, which could include a new turbocharged petrol engine, expanding its powertrain options to cater to a broader audience.