3 New Toyota Hybrid & Electric SUVs Arriving In 2025 – Details

Toyota is expected to launch the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a brand new electric midsize SUV and the MHEV Fortuner next year in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is on its way to setting record sales numbers this year courtesy of the models spawned out of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki and its own range of passenger vehicles. Here we have explained about the three possible upcoming SUVs – one electric and two hybrid – from the Japanese auto major to strengthen its domestic portfolio:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota will more likely introduce the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder by mid-2025. To compete against models like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Alcazar, the upcoming SUV is expected to get updated styling and enhanced features. It may retain its current engine lineup comprising the 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong-hybrid petrol engines.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV:

Toyota is gearing up to reveal the Urban Cruiser EV at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show scheduled for January. UK pricing details will be disclosed toward the end of 2025 while the Indian launch will happen later that year. Production for the Indian market will be carried out at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, alongside the e Vitara.

The Urban Cruiser EV will offer two lithium-iron-phosphate battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh model features a front-mounted motor generating 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque. Upgrading to the 61 kWh battery raises the power output to 174 hp with the same torque rating. Additionally, an all-wheel-drive version, powered by the 61 kWh battery, includes a rear motor, increasing the combined output to 184 hp and 300 Nm.

With a length of 4,285 mm and a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV surpasses the e-Vitara in overall size and its design is heavily influenced by the Urban SUV concept revealed last year globally.

3. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV, available in select international markets, integrates a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for better fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced low-speed performance. This system is coupled with the 2.8L four-cylinder GD-series diesel engine. Additionally, industry reports indicate that Toyota is working on the next-generation Fortuner, possibly featuring a new turbocharged petrol engine to diversify its powertrain offerings.