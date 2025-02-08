3 New Tata Petrol SUVs To Wait For In 2025 – Sierra To Safari

As the ICE car market shifts from diesel to petrol engines, Tata Motors gearing up for the launch of not one but three premium petrol SUVs

The demand for diesel cars has been going down because of their increasing cost and the knee-jerk bans placed on them in metro cities, not to forget the significantly reduced petrol-diesel price gap in recent years. At long last, Tata Motors is finally set to adapt to the changing trend and introduce more petrol models this year.

1. Tata Sierra

The all-new Tata Sierra will directly compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the Honda Elevate. Reimagining India’s first SUV from the 1990s for the modern world, it will likely be available with not only a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine but also a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.2-litre Hyperion turbocharged direct injection petrol engine.

The 1.2-litre Revotron engine will likely produce 88.2 kW and 170 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre Hyperion engine should develop 91.9 kW and 225 Nm of torque. Tata Motors may offer both petrol engines with 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options. The company plans to launch the next-gen Sierra in the second half of 2025. It will launch an all-electric Sierra.ev also around the same time, possibly in FWD and AWD drivetrain layouts.

2. Tata Harrier

Six years after its launch in January 2019, the Tata Harrier will finally receive a petrol engine option. Tata Motors has developed a 1.5-litre turbocharged direction injection petrol engine that develops 170 PS at 5,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque at 2,000-3,500 rpm. The company will offer this engine in the Harrier, bringing its entry price much lower from the current INR 14,99,990 (ex-showroom). A 6-speed manual transmission will likely be the standard fitment with this engine, and an automatic option should be available.

3. Tata Safari

The Tata Safari, launched in February 2021 and currently priced from INR 15,49,990 (ex-showroom), also lacks a petrol engine option. Tata Motors should offer Safari petrol with the same upcoming 1.5-litre turbocharged direction injection engine and transmission options as the Harrier. The company may simultaneously launch the Harrier petrol and Safari petrol later this year.