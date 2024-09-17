3 New Tata Electric Cars In The Works – Launch & Spec Details

Following the recent launch of the Curvv EV, Tats is planning to introduce the Harrier EV as well this FY while the Sierra EV and Avinya are bound for next FY

Following its third consecutive year of record-breaking volumes and maintaining its top position in the EV market with a 73 per cent share and reaching the milestone of 1.50 lakh EV sales, Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce three new zero-emission vehicles. During Investor Day 2024, Tata confirmed that two new EVs would be launched within the current financial year and as said, the Curvv EV entered the market a few weeks ago.

In the financial year 2025-26, Tata Motors is set to introduce the Sierra EV and the Avinya, both of which were previously unveiled in concept forms. Like the Curvv EV, the Harrier EV, scheduled for the final quarter launch, is expected to offer a driving range of over 500 km on a full charge. Additionally, the Harrier EV will feature bidirectional charging, enhancing its practicality and convenience by allowing power to flow both ways.

Late last year, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to license JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform for Tata’s premium EV series under the Avinya brand. This agreement includes access to JLR’s electrical architecture, e-drive unit, battery technology, and manufacturing expertise. Tata will pay a royalty fee as part of this arrangement, which aims to accelerate the development of its high-end electric vehicles using cutting-edge technology from JLR.

Tata Motors plans to utilize high-energy density H batteries in its upcoming range of electric vehicles, ensuring faster charging, enhanced performance, and an e-AWD (electric All-Wheel Drive) configuration. The upcoming Harrier EV is based on the Harrier EV concept showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year and is expected to feature a dual electric motor setup.

The homegrown manufacturer also confirmed that its upcoming range of electric vehicles will feature an EV-specific user interface, integrated with an in-car app suite and over-the-air (OTA) updates. These EVs will also come with multiple drive modes and advanced connectivity features, aimed at improving convenience and personalising the driving experience.

These upcoming EVs will benefit from a flat floor design and optimized battery placement, allowing for a low center of gravity and enhanced cabin space, as the wheels are positioned at the vehicle’s edges. Additionally, they will feature a front trunk, or “frunk,” offering extra storage capacity. The Avinya, in particular, will look to enhance the cabin experience to newer heights according to the brand.