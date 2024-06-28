3 New Tata Car Launches Confirmed For FY2025 In India

The Tata Nexon CNG, Curvv and Harrier EV are all set to make their Indian market debut in the coming months

In FY2024, Tata Motors secured a 13.63 per cent market share, ranking third among the top 10 car manufacturers in India. To elevate its position to second place, the company is focused on launching a series of new models in the coming months. Let’s take a look at three highly anticipated Tata cars set to debut in India.

1. Tata Curvv

Spotted testing on our India many times, the Tata Curvv EV is expected to launch later this year, while the ICE variants will likely be launched in the first half of 2025. The manufacturer’s first coupe SUV will be offered in ICE and EV trims. Built on Tata Motors’ new Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture, the Curvv EV is likely to provide a driving range of 400 to 450 km per charge.

Talking about the ICE variants, the Tata Curvv is anticipated to get two engine options – a 125 hp, 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT gearbox. The Tata Curvv coupe SUV will be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

2. Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Motors is also working on its first factory-fitted CNG car with a turbo-petrol engine, the Nexon CNG. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the Tata Nexon CNG will draw power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, cranking out a max power of 118 hp and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The engine is likely will be paired with a manual and AMT gearboxes. Tata Nexon CNG variants are expected to cost a premium of Rs 1 lakh – Rs 2 lakh over the standard petrol variants.

3. Tata Harrier EV

The company has also confirmed that it will launch the Harrier EV in early 2025 in India. The prototype of the upcoming EV was recently spied during testing on Indian soil and has unveiled some major details. Similar to the Tata Curvv EV, the Harrier EV will be based on the new Gen 2 Acti.ev platform. Mechanical details are yet to be revealed, however, the Harrier EV is expected to have a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge. The Tata Harrier EV prices may start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.