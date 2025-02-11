The Tata Harrier EV is set to debut before the current fiscal year concludes while the Sierra EV and its ICE counterpart are also in the pipeline

Tata Motors plans to introduce the Harrier EV in India before the ongoing financial year ends. The Sierra EV and Avinya are set to arrive in the following fiscal year with the internal combustion-powered Sierra expected to launch ahead of its electric variant. The production-spec Harrier EV as well as the ICE Sierra were showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month.

The ICE-powered Tata Sierra could hit the market as early as the latter half of 2025. While Tata is yet to reveal official specifications, the model is likely to house the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine found in the Harrier and Safari. This powertrain generates 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. Additionally, Tata may offer the new 1.5L TGDi turbocharged petrol engine as an alternative and it also kicks out around 170 PS. There is also speculation about the introduction of a 4×4 configuration which could enhance the Sierra’s versatility.

The Harrier EV concept made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by the near-production model’s showcase at the last two editions of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It is likely to be offered in both single and dual electric motor configurations with the latter enabling a 4WD setup for improved off-road performance and the concept even features the same.

The Harrier EV and Sierra EV are expected to offer a driving range of over 500 km per charge and they may possess bidirectional charging capabilities. Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover signed a MoU to license JLR’s EMA platform a while ago and it will be instrumental in developing Tata’s premium EV lineup, particularly the Avinya range which will arrive next year.

The Sierra will likely be positioned above the Harrier with a more upmarket interior as it may get four- and five-seater layouts.