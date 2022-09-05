3 New SUVs Launching In India Over The Next 3 Days – All Details

Mahindra, Hyundai and Citroen are planning to launch new SUVs in the Indian market over the next three days

In the month of September 2022, a range of new SUVs is waiting to launch in India as manufacturers are working to offer new or updated products to lure in customers during this festive season. Over the next three days, Hyundai, Citroen and Mahindra will introduce new SUVs in the Indian market and here we have listed all of them:

1. Hyundai Venue N-Line:

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch the Venue N-Line on September 6 and it will likely be offered in N6 and N8 variants – powered only by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. It will be available only with a seven-speed DCT transmission.

To differentiate itself from the regular model, the range-topping Venue N-Line will gain visual updates including a dark chrome front grille, contrast red accents, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, N Line badging, red brake callipers, etc. It will also have a firmer suspension tuning and a sportier exhaust note alongside enhancements to the interior.

2. 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift:

Citroen India made its local debut last year with the C5 Aircross but it has not been well received by customers. The facelifted version of the premium SUV is already on sale globally and it will be introduced in India officially on September 7, 2022. It will come with a number of exterior revisions while gaining new features on the inside.

3. Mahindra XUV400:

The next big launch from Mahindra is undoubtedly the XUV400 as the electric SUV will directly take on the country’s best-selling passenger EV, the Tata Nexon EV. The five-seater is based on the same X100 platform as the XUV300 compact IC-engined SUV but the overall length will grow by around 200 mm and it could be equipped with a 150 hp capable single electric motor.

Expect the claimed driving range of the Mahindra XUV400 to be around 400 km on a single charge and the interior will be more advanced than its ICE sibling with the presence of a larger touchscreen and possible ADAS-based technologies. The exterior will be in line with the latest crop of Mahindra SUVs carrying the new Twin Peaks logo and redesigned front and rear profiles.