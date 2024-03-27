3 New SUV Coupes Confirmed To Launch Soon In India – All Details

Tata, Toyota and Citroen will launch new SUV coupes in the coming months in India and here we have brought you the rundown

The SUV coupe segment is set to flourish over the next couple of years as a slew of new models are waiting in the pipeline. Here we have explained about the three SUVs that are launching soon from brands like Tata, Toyota and Citroen:

1. Toyota Taisor:

On April 3, Toyota is set to introduce the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, preceding its official market launch. Positioned in the compact SUV coupe segment, it will occupy a slot below the Hyryder and above the Glanza in Toyota’s domestic lineup. Serving as the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will feature subtle exterior and interior enhancements.

It will retain the existing 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will be packed with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a semi-digital instrument cluster, HUD, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, etc.

2. Citroen Basalt:

Set to make its debut on March 27, the Citroen Basalt is slated for launch in the Indian market in the coming quarter. Built on the CMP platform, shared with the C3 and C3 Aircross, this model will be propelled by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine generating 110 PS of power. Positioned above the C3 Aircross, the Basalt will directly rival the upcoming Curvv, aiming to capture the attention of discerning customers in the SUV coupe segment.

3. Tata Curvv:

The electric variant of the Curvv will be introduced by the middle of 2024, boasting a large battery pack with a driving range of over 500 km per charge. Following closely, the Tata Curvv EV will be joined by its ICE counterpart in the latter half of the year. Positioned to rival the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV, this zero-emission SUV coupe will become the second model to sit on the Acti.ev architecture.

The production-spec IC-engined Curvv made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 last month. It was showcased with a 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine found in the Nexon and we do expect a new petrol mill to be offered right from the word go.