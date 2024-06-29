3 New Skoda Cars Likely Launching This Year In India

Skoda is expected to launch a slew of new cars including an all-electric SUV that will be the brand’s first EV for the domestic market

Skoda Auto India recently revised the prices of its India 2.0 program cars i.e. Kushaq and Slavia along with renaming the variant line-up. With the target of heavy localisation, the Czech carmaker is gearing up to introduce multiple new models in the Indian market fuelled by fresh investment and product expansion plans. So, let’s look at the 3 Skoda cars launching in India.

1. Skoda Enyaq iV

The first electric car for Skoda in the Indian market will likely go on sale in the second half of 2024. Initially, the EV will be sold in India via the CBU route and it will rival the likes of Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6 as well as Volvo XC40 Recharge in the country.

Based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB born-electric platform, the test mule of the Enyaq iV has already been spotted multiple times on Indian roads. Regarding the powertrain, we expect to get the top-spec 80x version in the domestic market with a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge.

2. New Skoda Octavia

The latest generation of the Skoda Octavia got a mid-life facelift update in February this year for the international markets. While the exact India launch timeline of the new Octavia is not confirmed, it is expected to debut in late 2024 or early next year and the Czech carmaker could bring the sporty Octavia RS-iV to the country.

The sedan will be sold in India via the CBU route and will be powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a 116 bhp electric motor, producing a combined power output of 245 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. If the standard Octavia comes to India, it will most probably use the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

3. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq

The next-generation model of the Skoda Kodiaq made its international debut in October last year. Based on the new MQB-EVO platform, the SUV has grown in dimensions, making it longer by 61 mm.

The India launch of the second-generation Kodiaq is expected to take place by the end of 2024 and the four-wheeler will likely be sold here via the CBU route. The pricing will go upwards of Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and the India-spec model will get the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood.