3 New Skoda Cars Coming To India Soon – All Key Details

After launching the heavily localised Kylaq at the end of last year, Skoda to bring back its popular European sedans and family SUV this year

Skoda plans to launch several new imported models to cater to its higher-end clientele in India this year. While the company is evaluating up to three EVs – the Elroq, the new Enyaq, and the new Enyaq Coupe, it has already confirmed three ICE models – the new Octavia RS, the all-new Superb, and the all-new Kodiaq.

1. New Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda is bringing the RS variant of the fourth-generation Octavia to India directly in its facelifted avatar. The new Octavia RS sports a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 195 kW (261 hp) and 370 Nm of torque. It features a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a limited-slip differential, a sports suspension that reduces height by 15 mm, and, optionally, even specially tuned Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

The high-performance sedan hits 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. It will be launched as a CBU import in September.

2. All-new Skoda Superb

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb has an evolutionary exterior, a clean and more spacious interior, and a raft of new technologies to elevate the driving experience. Skoda offers the all-new Superb with features like LED Matrix headlights, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, customisable Skoda Smart Dials with built-in digital displays, front seats with a 10-point massage function, Attention and Drowsiness Assist, and Remote Park Assist.

The company is considering offering a 2.0-litre diesel engine, possibly the one that develops 110 kW (147 hp) and 360 Nm of torque, and it may offer even a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 150 kW (201 hp) and 320 Nm of torque, both with a 7-speed automatic transmission. It plans to launch this car as a CBU import in September.

3. All-new Skoda Kodiaq

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq, like its aforementioned sedan counterpart, has a familiar exterior and a more elegant interior and packs an array of more advanced technologies. Skoda will likely equip the all-new Kodiaq with more or less the same features as the all-new Superb.

Under the hood, there will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 150 kW (201 hp) and 320 Nm of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system will be standard. The company plans to locally assemble this model from imported knocked-down kits starting in February and commence customer deliveries at the end of April. It is considering offering three trims – one with five seats and two with seven seats.