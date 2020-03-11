3 New Sedans Launching In Next 1 Month – Verna Facelift To Dzire Facelift

Manufacturers are shying away from launching new sedans in the country, while the existing ones are certainly being updated to stay relevant

While the market’s focus is currently more inclined towards SUVs, leading manufacturers are still backing their sedans to do perform good as well. With less than a month left for the BS6 emission norms to come into effect, a host of cars are set to be launched in the country in the next few months.

The upcoming launches include three sedans, which are set to be launched in the country in the next one month, including the new-gen Honda City, the Hyundai Verna facelift, as well as the facelifted version of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Take a read to know more about the upcoming cars in detail –

1) Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift

Maruti Suzuki will be giving a mid-life refresh to Dzire this year, which will bring in some cosmetic updates like a larger hexagonal front grille, along with minor tweaks inside the cabin including the integration of the latest-gen version of Maruti’s SmartPlay infotainment system.

The car will now also get cruise control, and an MID with TFT display too. But the biggest change will be made to the motor, and the 2020 Dzire will get a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that comes with the idle start-stop function. The said engine puts out 90 PS power and 113 Nm torque.

2) Hyundai Verna facelift

Hyundai recently teased us with a preview of the Verna, which revealed its redesigned front-end that sports a massive cascading grille. The headlamps have been redesigned, while the tail lamps get a new LED design. The interiors of the car are yet to be revealed, but not much is expected to change as compared to the outgoing model.

The Korean automaker has confirmed that the Verna facelift will get a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine coupled with a 7-speed DCT with around 120 PS power output. Also on offer will likely be the Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors which produce similar 115 PS power, but torque is rated at 143 Nm and 250 Nm respectively.

3) Next-gen Honda City

Honda is all set to showcase the new-gen version of the City in the country on March 16, but the car has already made its global debut. It gets a complete makeover both inside and outside, which puts it in line with Honda’s latest design statement. The interiors will be a clear step-up from the current-gen model on sale, and will get a host of new features as well.

The 2020 City is expected to draw power from the existing 1.5-litre i-VTEC and i-DTEC powertrains, but while the petrol motor has already been made to comply with the latest emission norms, the updated diesel motor will likely debut with the next-gen model itself.