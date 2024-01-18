3 New Sedan Launches Happening This Year In India

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Citroen C3X and Skoda Superb are expected to launch in India this year

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Skoda and Citroen are reportedly set to introduce new sedans in India over the course of this calendar year. Below, we provide you all the known details about these upcoming models:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The fourth-generation Dzire will feature an evolutionary design with significant enhancements to the interior and a comprehensive array of features. The forthcoming Maruti compact sedan is slated to have a lot in common with the soon-launching new-gen Swift, sharing the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine known as Z12. It is expected that this powertrain will be offered in manual, automatic, and CNG variants.

The front fascia will come with a brand new grille section, updated LED headlamps featuring L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a revamped bumper, and a distinctive clamshell-shaped bonnet structure. Other noteworthy exterior enhancements include newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lamps, a new tailgate and bumper, etc.

2. Citroen C3X Cross Sedan:

This midsize crossover sedan blends fastback styling with SUV-inspired high ground clearance for added practicality. It will take on Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus along with the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE, which will also have an SUV coupe roofline. It will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMP platform.

The equipment list could be packed in contrast to the C3 Aircross and it will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 110 hp. The engine will be paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. Expect the market launch to happen sometime later this year or in early 2025 in India.

3. Third-Gen Skoda Superb:

Skoda recently unveiled the fourth generation of the Superb on a global scale, showcasing evolutionary changes to its exterior along with increased dimensions. Internationally, it is available with PHEV and mild hybrid engine choices. The introduction of the fourth-generation Skoda Superb in India is expected to occur in the near future, but not before the well-established third-generation Superb makes its return in the first half of 2024.