3 New Royal Enfield Bikes Waiting To Launch Soon In India

The list of new Royal Enfield bikes that are expected to launch in the coming months includes Bobber 350, Scrambler 650 and Himalayan 452

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a number of new motorcycles this FY and beyond and here we have covered all the key details:

1. Royal Enfield Bobber 350:

Following the recent launch of the Bullet 350, Royal Enfield is expected to bring in another 350 cc motorcycle in the coming months. Based on the Classic 350, it will have a raised handlebar setup, white wall tyres, and ergonomic changes with revisions to the suspension to suit the bobber body style. It may also get a removable pillion seat and the performance will be derived from the familiar 349 cc OHC engine, paired with a five-speed transmission.

2. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650:

Spotted testing often in recent months in India as well as abroad, Royal Enfield could showcase the Scrambler 650 at the upcoming EICMA show in Italy. It could be accompanied by the Himalayan 452, which will make its global debut in early November. The Scrambler 650 will feature all LED lighting, USD front forks, block pattern tyres, a dual-channel ABS system, etc. Since the SG650 has been homologated in India, it could either be the Scram or Shotgun making their world premiere in Milan.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452:

Royal Enfield revealed the official images of the all-new Himalayan 452 recently and it will be more upmarket than the existing Himalayan 411. Expected to be priced around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will derive power from a brand new 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, producing a maximum power output of around 40 bhp.

The peak torque output could stand at 40-45 Nm, and the engine will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The equipment list will comprise front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, slip and assist clutch, a fully digital instrument console with navigation, all LED lighting, split seats and so on.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will compete with the KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS, the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400X, Yezdi Adventure, etc. It is around 3 kg lighter than the Himalayan 411 and has a longer wheelbase.