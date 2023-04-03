3 New Nissan 7-Seater Cars Launching In India – All Details

Read through this article which has all the essential information about the forthcoming Nissan 7-seater cars, planned to be unveiled in the coming years!

In the upcoming years, Renault and Nissan plan to increase the range of products they sell in India. The automakers announced six new models that will be built domestically as well as a new investment of Rs 5,300 crore. Regarding Nissan, the strategy allows for the production of new SUVs including the X-Trail and two models for India (based on the Duster 5 and Duster 7 seaters), and an MPV based on the Triber.

1. NISSAN X-TRAIL

The X-Trail will be the country’s first e-Power hybrid vehicle from Nissan. It is expected to come with a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine with mild hybrid and 1.5L petrol engine with strong hybrid powertrains, which will be constructed on Renault-CMF-C Nissan’s platform. Whereas the strong hybrid powertrain produces power worth 204PS with 300Nm (2WD) and 213PS with 525Nm, the mild hybrid powertrain produces a peak power of 163PS and 300Nm of torque.

Advanced safety measures offered by the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) are one of its key characteristics. The SUV also includes a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tri-zone climate control, an automatic parking brake, LED headlamps, and an electric tailgate. It will debut in India around the middle of 2023. Here, the SUV will compete with Toyota Fortuner, which is about to get a generational upgrade.

2. NISSAN’S DUSTER-BASED 7-SEATER SUV

Nissan will introduce 5- and 7-seater SUVs based on the latest Renault Duster model. It’s one of the much anticipated Nissan 7-seaters. The new Nissan SUV will borrow some of the Dacia Bigster concept’s aesthetic cues. The Hyundai Alcazar will be its primary rival in the 7-seater model, while the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara will be its primary rivals in the 5-seater version. It is expected to be on sale sometime in 2025.

3. NISSAN TRIBER-BASED MPV

A model based on the Renault Triber will mark the Japanese automaker’s entry into the compact 7-seater MPV sector. With its counterpart sibling, it will share its platform, design, elements, and powertrains. However, some of its outward components will resemble those of the Nissan Magnite. The MPV’s engine lineup will include 1.0L gasoline and 1.0L turbocharged gasoline engines, producing 72PS with 98Nm and 100PS with 160Nm, respectively.

The interior of the new Nissan 7-seater vehicle may include a large digital instrument cluster, a 12V charging socket for the third row, keyless entry, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and other features.