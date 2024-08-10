3 New Midsize Cars Confirmed To Launch Soon In India

Here are three new midsize cars that are set to launch in India in the coming months from Tata, Hyundai, and MG

In the remaining months of 2024 CY, the auto market will witness the debut of new midsize cars from prominent manufacturers such as Hyundai, Tata, and MG. This already competitive segment sees numerous brands battling for dominance and capturing consumer interest. These forthcoming models will escalating the competition further:

1. Tata Curvv ICE:

A few weeks ago, Tata revealed the production version of the Curvv in the United Kingdom alongside the Curvv EV. The prices of the EV were revealed on August 7 while the IC-engined Curvv is slated to launch on September 2. The ICE Curvv will be powered by a a regular 1.2L Revotron petrol, a new 1.2L DI turbo GDI petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine. The diesel mill will be paired with the segment-first seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine in the ICE Tata Curvv will kick out 125 PS of maximum power and 225 Nm of peak torque, while the specifications of the 1.5L turbo diesel engine have not been revealed yet. Just as the Curvv EV, it will be packed with features and expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Class Leading Features, Warranty, Safety & Top Speed Detailed

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted Alcazar, which will sport significant cosmetic updates and an upgraded cabin with a variety of new features. The updated model will continue to offer both six- and seven-seater configurations and is expected to come equipped with the latest technologies and features pertaining to comfort, convenience, entertainment and safety.

The equipment list will boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, and a dual-pane sunroof. However, no major mechanical changes are expected.

Also Read: Updated Hyundai Alcazar Caught Testing Again, To Get ADAS

3. MG Windsor EV:

MG Motor is preparing to introduce the Windsor EV soon in India. The new midsize electric CUV is touted as an ideal blend of a sedan and an SUV, merging the advantages of both vehicle types. Based on Wuling Cloud EV, it could be sold in two battery options and will feature a tech-rich interior and a 135-degree reclinable rear seats.