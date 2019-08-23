3 New Maruti Suzuki SUVs Likely Debuting At 2020 Auto Expo – Details

Maruti Suzuki is expected to debut three new SUVs at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and they include two brand new products

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been enduring tough times since the beginning of the year as the massive sales slump recorded by the industry is there for everyone to see. Undeterred by the sales decline, automobile manufacturers are banking big on the upcoming festive season to claw in new customers while big discounts are also being poured in to lure them into the fold.

The largest carmaker in the country is debuting the S-Presso micro SUV by September or October 2019 alongside gradually upgrading its lineup to meet BSVI emission standards coming into effect from April 2020 onwards. Maruti Suzuki will also be utilising the 2020 Auto Expo to garner attention and is expected to premiere Vitara Brezza facelift, seven-seater Vitara and a Jimny-based SUV.

The Vitara Brezza introduced in early 2016 has been a phenomenal success for the brand. The compact SUV segment-leader is facing increased heat from new rivals as the competition has certainly bunched up with the arrival of Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue which toppled Vitara Brezza for the first time in monthly sales in July 2019.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza with cosmetic changes and a new powertrain could make things more interesting and it will likely be showcased at the Auto Expo. Features like a sunroof and four airbags in high-spec variants are also expected along with a 1.5-litre petrol BSVI engine that is already serving the duty in models like Ciaz and Ertiga.

With mid-size SUV segment growing in immense pace, it might come as a surprise that Maruti Suzuki does not have a presence in it yet. The scenario could change if the bigger Vitara seven-seater gets introduced in the domestic market to rival a variety of models such as Jeep Compass, upcoming Tata Buzzard, new-gen Hyundai Creta, seven-seater MG Hector and so on.

Accompanying the seven-seater Vitara could be the Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Jimny. It will reportedly be rebadged as the next generation Gypsy and have bigger dimensions than the Jimny Sierra sold in the international markets. It is said to not come with AllGrip Pro 4WD system initially and will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine.