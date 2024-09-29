3 New Maruti Suzuki SUVs Launching Next Year In India

Maruti Suzuki will expand its SUV portfolio with the launch of 3 new models next year, including the brand’s first all-electric car, the eVX

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the top player in the domestic car market already sports a variety of SUVs in this portfolio including Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny. To further expand the line-up and churn out more sales, the company is preparing to launch 3 new SUVs next year. The streak will start with the debut of Maruti’s first electric car, the eVX. In this article, let’s look at the 3 upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs launching next year in the Indian market.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to debut in the Indian market by the end of this year while the launch is scheduled for early 2025. Underpinned by a new born-electric skateboard platform, Maruti’s first EV has already been spotted in the near-production guise, although fully camouflaged.

Dimensionally, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. As per the details revealed earlier by the company, the all-electric SUV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara-Based 7-Seater SUV

Internally codenamed Y17, the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara SUV is already under development and will most likely be launched in India next year. The four-wheeler will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform, similar to the Grand Vitara. The new 7-seater SUV is expected to grow in size to accommodate an extra pair of seats i.e. the 3rd row.

In terms of design, the Grand Vitara’s 7-seater version will likely be familiar, however, it could come with an enhanced feature set inside the cabin. Under the hood, the Grand Vitara-based 7-seater SUV will carry forward the existing 1.5 litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5 litre 3-cylinder strong hybrid engines.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift

Internally codenamed YTB, the Fronx Facelift will be launched in India next year. The crossover SUV debuted in the domestic market in 2023 and has been quite popular amongst compact SUV buyers. The facelifted Fronx will likely use the Maruti Suzuki’s new HEV series hybrid powertrain technology which could deliver a fuel efficiency of over 30 kmpl. The highlight of the Fronx Facelift will be its updated design, new features and an efficient powertrain.