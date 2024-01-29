3 New Maruti Suzuki SUVs In The Works (Rs. 8-25 Lakh) – New Details

In the compilation of upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs, we’ve highlighted three models that will be positioned in different segments to address a broad spectrum of customers

Maruti Suzuki is currently enjoying the rewards of its extended SUV lineup, securing its position as the top-selling SUV manufacturer in India this FY. The product portfolio will receive a big boost with the launch of three new models across various segments. Below, we’ve explained about these upcoming additions to Maruti Suzuki’s SUV portfolio:

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Y17):

The upcoming three-row variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara carries the internal codename Y17. Details regarding the available seating configurations, whether it will offer both six- and seven-seater options, remain undisclosed and the launch is set for approximately 2025. It will be equipped with a robust 1.5L hybrid petrol engine, shared with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is expected that the pricing will exceed Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Its competitors will include the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

2. Maruti Suzuki Micro SUV (Y43):

Maruti Suzuki’s micro SUV is slated for 2026 or 2027, and it will be pitted against competitors like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Positioned below the Brezza compact SUV, this five-seater model is speculated to use a 1.2L Z series petrol engine, which will make its debut in the upcoming generation of the Swift this year, along with the inclusion of the 1.0L turbo Booster Jet three-cylinder petrol mill.

The Maruti Suzuki Y43 is likely to provide flexibility in transmission options, with both manual and automatic choices. In its top-spec trims, the model is expected to boast a range of features including six airbags, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument console and connected car tech.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

In the latter part of 2024, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the production version of the eVX concept, initially showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. This five-seater electric vehicle will enter the competitive arena against upcoming models like the Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta EV. Boasting two battery packs, the electric SUV is projected to achieve a claimed driving range exceeding 500 km in its top-end variants. The interior is expected to showcase advanced features, and the pricing will more likely start above Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).