3 New Maruti Suzuki S-CNG Cars Launching This Diwali

Three new S-CNG vehicles from Maruti Suzuki are lined up for a launch this Diwali. Here’s a list revealing them all

The skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices are pushing consumers and carmakers to find a sustainable fuel source. The topmost substitutes on the list are CNG and electricity. Dejectedly, the latter requires some major technological advancement before taking shape as a mass market-ready solution. CNG on the other hand, is an easy fuel to use, as a CNG kit can be retrofitted in a petrol vehicle.

With this approach, Maruti Suzuki is readying three new CNG-powered vehicles, which will go on sale this Diwali. Maruti Suzuki is eyeing a boom in the sales of CNG-run cars as petrol prices have crossed the century mark in almost every part of the country. The brand’s S-CNG lineup currently comprises Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga. However, the lineup would soon see the addition of three new cars mentioned below.

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Starting the list with the most affordable and desirable of all, the Swift S-CNG. Maruti Suzuki Swift is loved by the younger audience for the way it looks and handles. While its 1200cc petrol motor is frugal, the high petrol prices drill a deep hole in the pockets. Nevertheless, the CNG-powered Swift will boast a low running cost. The S-CNG kit is likely to be offered in the base-spec trim only.

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

The Dzire is also slated to go on sale with a factory-fitted CNG kit by the festive season this year. Since it has identical power and torque output as the Swift in the petrol guise, the figures with CNG will remain the same on both the model at 75 PS and 90 Nm.

3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG

For those looking to buy a compact SUV with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit, the Vitara Brezza could soon be an ideal choice for them. The brand is developing a CNG variant of the Vitara Brezza, which is likely to hit the market by Diwali this year. With the S-CNG kit, Vitara Brezza’s 1.5L motor will develop 91 PS and 122 Nm.

Apart from launching three new S-CNG models, Maruti Suzuki is also anticipating the launch of the new-gen Celerio. The car has been spotted in flesh already, sans camouflage. It draws inspiration from the bigger Swift and Baleno to don the traditional family design language.