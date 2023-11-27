3 New Maruti Suzuki ICE Vehicles Launching Soon – All Details

Discover the future of Maruti Suzuki as three ICE vehicles are waiting to launch in the Indian market within the next two years

Maruti Suzuki, the leading car brand in the Indian automotive industry, seems to have an exciting roadmap for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars for the coming years, despite the growing prominence of electric vehicles. As the automotive landscape undergoes significant changes, the brand continues to innovate, offering a diverse range of vehicles that blend modernity with affordability.

Let’s delve into the speculated details of these upcoming models that promise to add a touch of innovation and variety to Maruti’s lineup.

1. Next-gen Maruti Swift

The upcoming next-gen Swift will mark a significant leap forward in Maruti Suzuki’s popular hatchback offering. Boasting a fresh powertrain with the Z12E engine, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder marvel, the Swift aims to balance performance and efficiency. It’s also expected to get ADAS, which will improve the active safety of the hatchback, making it an even better family car. It is expected to go on sale in 2024.

2. Next-gen Maruti Dzire

The forthcoming next-gen Dzire signals a new era for Maruti Suzuki’s compact sedan lineup. Like its hatchback counterpart, the Next-Gen Dzire is gearing up for a robust hybrid transformation, aiming to strike the perfect balance between power and fuel economy. ADAS is also expected here, similar to the upcoming new-gen Swift. The new Dzire will arrive around the same time as the new Swift.

3. A new 7-seater SUV (Tata Safari rival)

Maruti Suzuki plans to add more SUVs to its lineup, one of which will be a brand new 7-seater SUV that will compete with Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. This new model is expected to be based on the upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross-based 7-seater SUV, which is rumoured to be in development currently. It may as well be a three-row version of the Grand Vitara.

The eVX production version is also confirmed for 2025 and it will spawn a Toyota derivative. The five-seater midsize electric SUV will be based on Toyota’s 27PL platform and will have a claimed range of over 550 km on a single charge. It could be offered in single and dual electric motor configurations.