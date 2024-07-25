3 New Mahindra SUVs Launching Soon In India – Key Details

Mahindra is expected to launch three new SUVs before the end of this year in India; 5-door Thar Roxx already confirmed

Mahindra aims to introduce up to 23 new vehicles before the decade ends. The company is planning to expand into various segments including electric vehicles while strengthening its existing lineup of ICE SUVs. This strategic move is intended to increase its market share in the forthcoming years and to adhere to a wide range of consumers.

In the remaining months of this calendar year, Mahindra is expected to launch three new SUVs and one of which has already been confirmed. Here we have explained them in detail:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

Mahindra may unveil an electric version of the recently launched XUV 3X0 soon, positioning it below the XUV400. This five-seater is expected to offer a driving range exceeding 350 km, putting it in direct competition with the base models of the Nexon EV. However, official confirmation is yet to be announced. It will also take on the well-received Tata Punch EV.

2. Mahindra Thar Roxx:

On August 15, 2024, Mahindra will debut the five-door Thar Roxx. This new model, based on the updated ladder frame, will retain its off-road capabilities while offering increased space and additional features. It will be available with 2.2L diesel, 1.5L diesel, and 2.0L petrol engines, with options for both manual and automatic gearboxes.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has already been teased and it will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a sunroof, electrically operated and ventilated front seats, automatic AC, rear AC vents, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system, etc.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Mahindra is set to launch the XUV.e8, an electric SUV based on the XUV700, in December 2024 in India – at least according to their tentative timeline when the concept was revealed. Its exterior design will closely resemble the conceptual version, while the interior will feature a triple-screen layout and a new two-spoke steering wheel. Built on the INGLO architecture, the XUV.e8 is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.