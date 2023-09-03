3 New Mahindra SUVs Launching In Early 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch three new SUVs in the Indian market soon. Here’s all the important info we have about them.

Excitement is brewing in the automotive world as Mahindra & Mahindra prepares to launch two highly anticipated SUV models in early 2024. The spotlight is on the Mahindra XUV300 facelift and the 5-door Mahindra Thar, both of which promise to make a significant impact in the ever-growing SUV market. On the more practical end, the new Bolero Neo Plus is also set to arrive.

Let’s dive into the key details of these upcoming Mahindra SUVs and get a glimpse of what they have in store for enthusiasts.

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The XUV300 is gearing up for a facelift that aims to elevate its appeal. Drawing inspiration from its larger sibling, the XUV700, the XUV300 facelift is set to undergo noticeable design changes. These include striking C-shaped LED headlamps, a refreshed front grille, and fresh alloy wheel designs, all contributing to a contemporary and upscale look. Inside the cabin, a significant upgrade awaits. The XUV300 facelift will boast a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the current 7-inch unit.

One standout feature that’s sure to delight is the introduction of a panoramic sunroof. Enthusiasts can also look forward to potential additional features like a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. Under the hood, the XUV300 facelift will keep its current powertrain options intact. This means customers can continue to choose between the 110 bhp, 1.2L turbo petrol engine and the 117 bhp, 1.5L diesel engine, with the 6-speed manual gearbox and AMT options.

2. 5-Door Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar, celebrated for its rugged and adventurous persona, is expanding its family with the introduction of a 5-door version next year. For fans of the Thar, this promises more practicality and space, making it an even more versatile choice. Compared to the 3-door Thar, the 5-door variant will boast a 300mm longer wheelbase, translating to more cabin space for passengers and cargo.

Under the hood, the 5-door Thar will retain the same power options as the current model, featuring the reliable 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L diesel engines. Moreover, the Thar’s infotainment system is getting a substantial upgrade, with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit that enhances connectivity and infotainment options.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Set to hit the market between late 2023 and early 2024, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is generating excitement as a facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus. Designed primarily for Tier 2 markets, this SUV will offer a spacious alternative to the popular Bolero or a more affordable option compared to the Scorpio Classic.

Powering the Bolero Neo Plus would be a 2.2-litre diesel engine, delivering an estimated 120 bhp, providing a balanced blend of performance and efficiency. It will come exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox and will be available in 2WD configuration. The SUV will find its place below the Scorpio Classic, offering customers a compelling choice in the mid-range SUV segment.