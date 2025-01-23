3 New Mahindra Electric SUVs Coming In 2025-26 – Key Info

Mahindra is expected to launch as many as three new EVs over the next year or two in India and here we have explained about them

Mahindra is preparing for an expansion of its SUV lineup, as new electric vehicles are waiting in the pipeline. The company aims to strengthen its portfolio with new additions to the XEV and BE series over the next year or two. The brand is also planning to electrify several of its existing ICE-powered SUVs, providing greener alternatives to some of its popular models. Here, we have explained about the upcoming EVs in 2025-26:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

M&M is all pumped to launch the electric version of the XUV 3XO. It is expected to make its debut in early 2025 as it has been caught testing in production guise multiple times. To be positioned below the XUV 400 in Mahindra’s lineup, the compact electric SUV will more likely be claimed to deliver a range of around 400 km per charge.

Designed to compete with rivals such as the Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, Citroen eC3 and MG Windsor EV amongst others, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will look to establish itself as a strong rival in the growing segment. Features such as a large touchscreen, automatic climate control, ADAS, sunroof, etc will be available.

2&3. 7-Seater Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 7e:

Mahindra is developing a series of electric SUVs based on its dedicated skateboard platform, INGLO. Following the recent launch of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, the range will be expanded with the inclusion of a seven-seater iteration of the XEV 9e. To likely be christened the XEV 7e, it will be the production version of the XUV.e8 concept.

Images and videos of the Mahindra XEV 7e were leaked recently online and it was expected to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. However, it did not turn out to be the case as the official launch could only happen later this year. It will likely use the same battery packs found in the XEV 9e with a real-world range of over 500 km.

In addition, a three-row version of the BE 6 might be in development, further expanding Mahindra’s electric SUV lineup.