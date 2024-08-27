3 New Kia MPVs Launching Within The Next 12-18 Months

Here we have explained about the 3 new 7-seater Kia MPVs that are expected to launch within the next 12 to 18 months in India

The MPV market is set for significant expansion as automakers prepare to introduce new models, catering to family-oriented buyers across both ICE and electric vehicle segments. This overview focuses on the forthcoming MPVs from Kia, as the segment is about to become more competitive:

1. New Kia Carnival:

The fourth generation Kia Carnival is scheduled to launch in India on October 3, alongside the flagship EV9 electric SUV. This new model marks a significant upgrade in both design and functionality compared to its predecessor. It will include advanced technologies and more premium features, such as dual screens and ADAS.

The upcoming Carnival is expected to retain its 2.2L diesel engine, producing 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, it will be costlier than the old model as it will be brought into the country via CBU route. It will likely cost over Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia Carens Facelift:

The 2025 Kia Carens will receive various design enhancements, as revealed by spy shots. These updates include a fresh set of LED headlamps linked by a light bar, a reworked grille with new inserts, and redesigned bumpers. The tail lamps draw inspiration from the latest Sonet and Seltos and the MPV will also gain newly designed alloy wheels.

Along with the exterior revisions, the upcoming Carens will likely gain new paint options, updated upholstery, and more upmarket surface materials. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS technology. As for the performance, the familiar engine and transmission options will be carried over.

3. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is working on an electric vehicle for the Indian market, likely based on the Carens. Aimed at family-based buyers, this EV is expected to launch by late 2025 or early 2026. It could have a claimed driving range of over 450 km on a single charge and will retain the practicality aspects of its ICE sibling by being an RV.