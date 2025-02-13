3 New Kia Electric Vehicles Teased Ahead Of Debut On Feb 27

The highly anticipated Kia EV4 will also make its debut alongside the smaller EV2 compact electric crossover

Kia has set the stage for a major EV showcase on February 27 in Tarragona, Spain where it will introduce three new electric models. This event is expected to highlight the company’s growing EV portfolio while offering insights into its future design and technology direction. All these models will slot below the existing EV6 crossover.

A key attraction will be the EV2, a compact electric crossover that appears to embrace a rugged aesthetic. Teasers suggest the presence of plastic body cladding, faux skid plates, and a contrasting black roof, enhancing its sporty character. The rear features a three-dimensional taillight design while a teaser video hints at a modern front end with vertical lighting elements, sculpted bodywork and muscular lines.

The highly anticipated Kia EV4 will also make its debut, marking the Korean brand’s entry into the electric sedan and hatchback space. Inspired by the brand’s Opposites United design language, the model incorporates styling cues from the EV6. While full specifications will be revealed at the event, reports indicate battery pack options of 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh.

Also Read: Kia Carens Facelift To Get Big Revisions Inside & Out – All Known Details

A front-mounted electric motor could produce 201 hp and 283 Nm of torque. Another major reveal will be the PV5, an all-electric van expected to offer a futuristic exterior and a flexible, spacious interior while emphasising practicality. Originally previewed through a concept, this vehicle is designed for both passenger and commercial use.

More details on these upcoming models including technical specifications and market availability, will be shared during the event. As for India, Kia will launch the updated version of the EV6 in the coming months and it was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi last month.

Also Read: 4 New Kia Electric Cars Waiting To Arrive In 2025-26 In India

The recently introduced Syros compact SUV will also spawn an electric variant likely around 2026. The second generation Kia Seltos ICE is also under development and is expected to arrive sometime next year as well.