3 New Kia Electric Cars Likely Launching Next Year – What Are They?

Kia is gearing up to broaden its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the expected launch of three new EV models next year
The electric passenger vehicle market in India is set for substantial growth in 2025 with Kia positioning itself as a major contender. The brand is expected to introduce three new EV models across multiple segments, strengthening its electric vehicle lineup. Here’s a closer look at the expected launches as Kia aims to expand its footprint in the Indian EV market:
1. Updated Kia EV6:
Earlier this year, Kia unveiled the updated EV6 globally, showcasing significant design and feature enhancements. The refreshed model now boasts a sleeker curved panoramic display, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Interior updates include a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel and the addition of a fingerprint reader for enhanced convenience and security.
2. Kia Carens EV:
3. Kia Sonet EV:
The compact electric SUV segment is expanding rapidly, and Kia is preparing to enter the fray with a new EV based on the Sonet’s platform. This upcoming model is expected to compete with the Tata Punch EV and Mahindra’s forthcoming XUV300 EV, potentially offering a range of 400 to 450 km on a single charge.
Kia’s forthcoming electric SUV could be competitively priced in India with the entry-level variant likely starting below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Building on the success of the ICE Sonet’s well-rounded features, the electric version is expected to offer a similarly extensive suite of amenities.