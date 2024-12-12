3 New Kia Electric Cars Likely Launching Next Year – What Are They?

Kia is gearing up to broaden its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the expected launch of three new EV models next year

The electric passenger vehicle market in India is set for substantial growth in 2025 with Kia positioning itself as a major contender. The brand is expected to introduce three new EV models across multiple segments, strengthening its electric vehicle lineup. Here’s a closer look at the expected launches as Kia aims to expand its footprint in the Indian EV market:

1. Updated Kia EV6:

Earlier this year, Kia unveiled the updated EV6 globally, showcasing significant design and feature enhancements. The refreshed model now boasts a sleeker curved panoramic display, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Interior updates include a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel and the addition of a fingerprint reader for enhanced convenience and security.

2. Kia Carens EV:

Kia is preparing to launch the Carens EV by late next year, offering a more advanced and eco-friendly alternative to its internal combustion engine counterpart. The electric version is expected to feature distinctive exterior design elements emphasizing its electric identity. Recent spy shots of test prototypes have reinforced Kia's plans to introduce the Carens EV to the market. Although official specifications are yet to be revealed, the Kia Carens EV will more likely offer a range of over 450 km on a single charge. Following the success of the EV6 and the introduction of the EV9 in India, Kia aims to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the Carens EV, appealing to a wider customer base in the fast-growing EV segment.

3. Kia Sonet EV:

The compact electric SUV segment is expanding rapidly, and Kia is preparing to enter the fray with a new EV based on the Sonet's platform. This upcoming model is expected to compete with the Tata Punch EV and Mahindra's forthcoming XUV300 EV, potentially offering a range of 400 to 450 km on a single charge.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming New Compact SUVs To Launch In India In 2025

Kia’s forthcoming electric SUV could be competitively priced in India with the entry-level variant likely starting below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Building on the success of the ICE Sonet’s well-rounded features, the electric version is expected to offer a similarly extensive suite of amenities.