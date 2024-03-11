3 New Kia Cars To Likely Launch Next In India (2 SUVs & 1 MPV)

Kia is looking to strengthen its SUV lineup with the introduction of two new models while a new MPV is also on the horizon

Kia India is planning to introduce as many as three new models in the due course of this calendar year and here we have explained about them:

1. Kia EV9:

The EV9 stands tall as the flagship seven-seater electric SUV for the brand, with its production model debuting earlier last year for the international markets. Set to make its way to India as a full import, it’s expected to launch in late 2024 or early 2025. Boasting a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle, the EV9 offers both single- and dual-motor configurations.

The Kia EV9 is based on the same E-GMP platform, the dedicated skateboard EV architecture found in most of the latest crop of award-winning Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles. It will sit above the EV6 crossover and will come with a feature-rich interior that comprises a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital cluster, ADAS, OTA updates, connected tech and much more.

2. Kia Clavis:

According to reports, Kia is currently developing a new SUV, internally referred to as the AY. Spotted testing multiple times on foreign soil, it will go by the name Clavis and expect its world premiere to happen later this year in its homeland of South Korea before making its way to markets like India. Speculations suggest that this model will feature rugged styling cues, positioning it as a lifestyle-oriented offering.

More specially, it will take inspiration from the latest Soul. However, unlike dedicated off-road SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, the Clavis will not include specialised off-road components. It will be positioned above the Sonet compact SUV and will have a spacious cabin and a larger boot in comparison. It will be offered in ICE, hybrid and electric guises down the line.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth-generation Carnival received a facelift late last year globally. With the discontinuation of the old-gen Carnival in India, expectations are high for the introduction of the all-new MPV locally sometime this year. It will feature comprehensive exterior changes and a new interior compared to the third-gen available in India. It may retain the 2.2L turbo diesel engine, generating 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque.