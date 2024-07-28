3 New Kia Cars Arriving Soon In India – 2 SUVs & 1 MPV

Kia India will introduce multiple new models for the domestic market including the flagship EV9 electric SUV in the near future

Kia currently sports a four-model line-up in the Indian market with popular cars like Seltos, Sonet, Carens and the premium electric offering, the EV6. The Sonet and Seltos are the major volume pullers for the Korean brand followed by the Carens. To expand its portfolio in the country, 3 new products are lined up for launch in the near future. In this article, we will have a look at the 3 new Kia cars launching in India.

1. Kia Syros

Kia is currently testing a new compact SUV for India and it will likely debut early next year. Internally codenamed AY, the sub-4-meter SUV is expected to go by the name Syros in the domestic market and will be priced under Rs. 10 lakh. The upcoming Kia compact SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s lineup. The test mule of the Kia Syros has been spotted a few times in the country and will be sold in both electric and petrol-powered versions.

2. Kia EV9

The flagship electric SUV from Kia, the EV9 first debuted in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept guise. The Korean carmaker has confirmed the launch of EV9 in the Indian market and it will go on sale this year around the festive season as a part of the brand’s 2.0 strategy.

The three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 in the company’s portfolio. Internationally, the EV9 comes in multiple powertrain options, including a RWD and AWD system. The WLTP claimed range of the Kia’s flagship electric SUV goes up to 541 kilometres on a single charge using a 99.8 kWh battery pack.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival (KA4)

The new-gen model of the Kia Carnival will be launched in India by the end of 2024. The premium MPV will arrive in its latest facelift guise in the domestic market. The test mule of the new-gen Carnival has already been spotted in the country sans camouflage.

Talking about the updates, the new Carnival will be based on an all-new N3 platform and will draw power from the familiar 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the larger footprint, the Carnival (KA4) will sport an SUV-like front fascia and square off with the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the Indian market.