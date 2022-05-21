3 New Hardcore Off-Road SUVs To Launch In India Soon – Details

The lifestyle off-road SUV segment will see the entry of three new models in the near future, and details about them have been provided below

Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Force Motors are planning to launch new lifestyle SUVs in the Indian market. These new models will not be bland, truck-like vehicles with bare-bones cabins. Instead, these SUVs will be fun-to-drive vehicles with plenty of modern equipment on offer.

While their respective manufacturers have not revealed too many details about these upcoming lifestyle SUVs, plenty of details about them are already available. Below, we’ve listed all the major details known (or speculated) about them.

1. Force Gurkha 5-door

Force Motors will introduce a 5-door version of Gurkha in India soon, likely around this year’s Diwali festive season. The 5-door version will be larger in dimensions than the existing 3-door version, obviously, with the wheelbase expected to measure 2,825mm. It is expected to be available in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations.

The upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door is expected to have the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine as the 3-door model. This powerplant is good for 91 PS and 250 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. A 4×4 drive system, with a low-ratio transfer case and manual-locking differentials, will also be offered here.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra & Mahindra is also working on a 5-door version of Thar, which will likely launch towards the end of 2023 or around early-2024. This upcoming SUV will be significantly larger than the current 3-door model, and will thus offer much better interior space in comparison. The convenience and safety features on offer will likely be the same as the 3-door version.

The upcoming 5-door Thar will likely get the same engine options as the current version – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel – but tuned to generate a higher power output. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. A 4-wheel-drive system with a transfer case will be available as well.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimmy

Maruti Suzuki is working on a long-wheelbase/5-door version of the iconic Jimny for the Indian market. The dimensions of the long-wheelbase Jimny were reportedly leaked online, revealing that the new version will be 300mm longer than the current 3-door model, with a 300mm longer wheelbase.

The 5-door Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, but some reports state that a turbocharged petrol engine could also be offered. We’re not sure if the SUV will get an AWD drivetrain as standard. Maruti has not yet provided any launch window for Jimny in India, but multiple reports state that it will launch sometime in 2023.