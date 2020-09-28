3 New Entry-Level Luxury Cars Launching In India Soon

While inflation continues to make luxury cars even more expensive, manufacturers continue to work on introducing new more affordable products to attract buyers

Entry-level models of Luxury automakers have always been a popular choice in the Indian market, since the sense of owning and driving a proper luxury car is unmatched. This tempts luxury automobile manufacturers to try to introduce more and more affordable cars in order to woo buyers who would otherwise be buying a high-end car from a mass-market brand.

As of now, a range of luxury carmakers are working on entering the said space with introducing more affordable products in the Indian market. Here is a list of 3 such upcoming affordable luxury cars that are set to be launched in the country soon, take a look –

1. Audi Q2

Audi India confirmed its plans of bringing its entry-level SUV ‘Q2’ to the Indian market earlier this month, with a set of teasers that were released by the German luxury automaker. A launch is expected to take place by the end of this month, which will see it become the most affordable Audi on sale in the country.

It should be noted that Audi introduced a facelift for the Q2 with some cosmetic tweaks, tech updates and updated powertrains for the European markets recently, however, only the pre-facelift version will be brought to India. Powering the India-spec model will likely be the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that performs duties on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

The said engine puts out 190 PS of max power and 320 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard. Features like dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, a digital cockpit instrument cluster, cruise control, a 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bang & Olufsen sound system and a set of driver assist systems are expected to be on offer with the small SUV.

2. BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

BMW is working on launching a new entry-level car for the country, i.e. the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which originally debuted at the 2019 LA Auto Show. The car is expected to be launched in India next month, and will go on to rival the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-class Limousine as well as the Audi A3.

BMW is expected to plonk the 2-Series with a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 190 PS power, while a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a power output of around 192 PS could also be on offer. The starting price of the four-door coupe will be around Rs 33 lakh, which means that it will sit below the 3-Series in the Bavarian carmaker’s Indian line-up, thus attracting a wider group of audience to be a part of the BMW family.

3. New Mercedes-Benz GLA

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the smallest SUV model in its line-up, and the carmaker is all set to introduce a new-gen model for the car in India soon. The second-gen SUV made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, and has already been displayed on the automaker’s Indian website.

The new GLA is based on the same MFA platform as the upcoming A-Class limousine and is slightly shorter in length as compared to the outgoing model. However, the former is wider, taller and offers a longer wheelbase over the latter. The design has been completely overhauled too, both inside and outside.

Bookings for the new GLA are already open, since the SUV is one of the most popular offerings in the country, and the previous-gen model contributed to a large number of overall sales for the brand. Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal the details of the powertrains that will be on offer with GLA.