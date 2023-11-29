3 New Electric SUVs Launching Soon In India – Tata & Mahindra

Here we have brought you a rundown of 3 soon-launching electric SUVs in India from Tata Motors and Mahindra

Right from the beginning of 2024, we expect to see new electric SUVs gracing the auto market. The reception for electric SUVs has been more than welcoming and is currently one of the fastest-growing segments in India. Capitalising on the opportunity provided, new EVs are waiting in the pipeline. Here we have explained about some of the soon-launching models:

1. Tata Punch EV:

The Tata Punch EV, also known as Punch.ev, is set to be the inaugural model on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform, integrating an all-electric powertrain. Spy shots suggest that the charging port will be situated on the front fender. To differentiate itself from its ICE sibling, it takes plenty of design inspiration from the Nexon EV.

It will get a closed-off front grille, full-width LED light bar, and vertical slats on the upper and lower bumper sections. As for the performance, it could be equipped with two battery packs and the claimed range could be well over 400 km in the high-end trims.

The interior will likely get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connected tech, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo, digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, capacitive AC controls, an updated dashboard and centre console with new gear lever selector, etc.

2. Tata Curvv EV:

The Curvv will be launched in the first half of 2024 with a claimed range of over 500 km and it will mimic the design of its concept. The features list will likely have a lot in common with the updated Harrier and Safari.

3. Mahindra XUV400 Facelift:

It has been less than 12 months since the XUV400 electric SUV was launched in India. On an earnings call, Mahindra confirmed to media that the five-seater is getting an update and we presume it to be for the interior. The cabin of the existing XUV400 is similar to the XUV300 as the obsolete design continues. Mahindra could look to bring it on par with the recently facelifted Nexon EV.