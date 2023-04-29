3 New Compact SUVs Launching Soon In India – 2 Tata, 1 Hyundai

Hyundai Exter will be revealed in the coming months before its market launch in the third quarter of this year

The heavily updated Tata Nexon will reportedly be launched in India in July 2023 while the Hyundai Exter will make its global debut in the coming months before reaching showrooms later this year. The Tata Punch CNG is also expected to be introduced around the festive season. Here we have all the key info:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon has been caught testing multiple times on public roads in recent months. The Nexon has been the best-selling model for Tata in the past few years and it received a big update back in early 2020. The upcoming model marks the next big revision for the compact SUV and its design will be heavily influenced by the Curvv concept.

The front fascia and the rear have been thoroughly redesigned giving a sportier stance and we can expect new colour schemes to be part of the package. The revised interior will boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital cluster while DCT will be borrowed from Altroz. The new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine will kick out around 125 PS and 225 Nm.

2. Hyundai Exter:

Only a few days ago, Hyundai released the first design sketch of the Exter, revealing its front and side profiles. The micro SUV will rival Tata Punch directly and it will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The five-seater will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV and will also compete against entry-level variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Hyundai Exterior will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine producing 84 PS and 113 Nm. It will be linked to a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. A 1.0L three-cyl turbo petrol engine is also expected to be employed.

3. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the Altroz CNG. While the latter will be launched next month, the former will likely have its prices announced later this CY. It will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine making 77 PS and 97 Nm, and will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission only.